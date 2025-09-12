 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19950350 Edited 12 September 2025 – 22:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Education changes previously discussed here are now on the default branch.

Version 1.01.02

  • Add functionality for selecting part time study to many education courses

  • Adjusted many degrees and certificate activity hours from 40 to 30

  • Lower DIPLOMA:Logistics minimum monthly study hours from 160 to 120

  • Update some education-related tooltips and icons to support part time study

  • Update some job-related tooltips and icons for more information

  • Increase business contract payout from inventory and utility costs

  • Decrease business contract payout from wage costs

  • Fix keeping a business Closed while having active contracts not giving Jobs Completed reputation increase

  • Fix socials window resetting scroll bar when deleting friend from existence

