Education changes previously discussed here are now on the default branch.
Version 1.01.02
Add functionality for selecting part time study to many education courses
Adjusted many degrees and certificate activity hours from 40 to 30
Lower DIPLOMA:Logistics minimum monthly study hours from 160 to 120
Update some education-related tooltips and icons to support part time study
Update some job-related tooltips and icons for more information
Increase business contract payout from inventory and utility costs
Decrease business contract payout from wage costs
Fix keeping a business Closed while having active contracts not giving Jobs Completed reputation increase
Fix socials window resetting scroll bar when deleting friend from existence
Changed files in this update