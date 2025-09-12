 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19950329 Edited 12 September 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Mark bugs regarding his ending count has now been fixed.
  • A reset button for Game data has been added for starting over fresh.
  • A slight change in Daniella's art (Black crop changed to Red)
  • Mark choice tree updated

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3538401
