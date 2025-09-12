 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19950268 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
  • Add new siege camp style
  • Add higher bartizan models
  • Add Custom Castle landscape base adjusting to landscape height
  • Spawn attacking army on side of storm ram path
  • Improve look of attacking siege equipment
  • Improve custom castle landscape base tiling
  • Fix castle landscape base rendering
  • Fix tower pieces not appearing in castle creator details
  • Fix artillery projectile impacts
  • Fix wooden stairs spawning stone connectors

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702391
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link