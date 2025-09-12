- Add new siege camp style
- Add higher bartizan models
- Add Custom Castle landscape base adjusting to landscape height
- Spawn attacking army on side of storm ram path
- Improve look of attacking siege equipment
- Improve custom castle landscape base tiling
- Fix castle landscape base rendering
- Fix tower pieces not appearing in castle creator details
- Fix artillery projectile impacts
- Fix wooden stairs spawning stone connectors
Small Update - September 12th 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changelog
