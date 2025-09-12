 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19950259 Edited 12 September 2025 – 02:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

COOP

  • Remote cursors now line up precisely on the board and no longer flicker between cells.
  • Cursor size stays consistent while zooming the camera in/out.
  • Cursor visuals appear above the board as intended during coop play.
  • Fixed a rare host crash on victory; end-of-run flow is now stable for everyone.
  • Clients who are joining a lobby and lose the host mid-join are now safely returned to the main menu instead of getting stuck.

Multiplayer & Lobby

  • “Ready” button on clients now works on the first press (no more double-press).
  • When the host leaves, lobby ownership is reliably handed off to another player.
  • Public lobbies now show up correctly in the “Public” panel (and are labeled properly).
  • Returning from coop to the lobby restores cursor sync and UI as expected.

Cursors

  • Remote cursor position in the lobby is matched to players’ actual pointer location and size.
  • Cursor hotspots are respected, so the “tip” of each cursor aligns exactly where others are pointing.

Music & Audio

  • Song selection in the dropdown now always matches what plays in-game.
  • “Random” behaves consistently and is reflected correctly in both UI and gameplay.

UI & Customization

  • Cursor list now supports rarity styling like achievements: borders/colors indicate Common, Rare, or Legendary.
  • New cursor ordering option: show Unlocked first, then Locked, and order by rarity (Common → Rare → Legendary).

Quality of Life

  • Public/friends lobby panels refresh more reliably.
  • End-of-run awards and achievements display only the current run’s rewards (no duplicated award lines after “Play Again”).
  • General polish and stability improvements across scene transitions and lobby updates.

Changed files in this update

