COOP
- Remote cursors now line up precisely on the board and no longer flicker between cells.
- Cursor size stays consistent while zooming the camera in/out.
- Cursor visuals appear above the board as intended during coop play.
- Fixed a rare host crash on victory; end-of-run flow is now stable for everyone.
- Clients who are joining a lobby and lose the host mid-join are now safely returned to the main menu instead of getting stuck.
Multiplayer & Lobby
- “Ready” button on clients now works on the first press (no more double-press).
- When the host leaves, lobby ownership is reliably handed off to another player.
- Public lobbies now show up correctly in the “Public” panel (and are labeled properly).
- Returning from coop to the lobby restores cursor sync and UI as expected.
Cursors
- Remote cursor position in the lobby is matched to players’ actual pointer location and size.
- Cursor hotspots are respected, so the “tip” of each cursor aligns exactly where others are pointing.
Music & Audio
- Song selection in the dropdown now always matches what plays in-game.
- “Random” behaves consistently and is reflected correctly in both UI and gameplay.
UI & Customization
- Cursor list now supports rarity styling like achievements: borders/colors indicate Common, Rare, or Legendary.
- New cursor ordering option: show Unlocked first, then Locked, and order by rarity (Common → Rare → Legendary).
Quality of Life
- Public/friends lobby panels refresh more reliably.
- End-of-run awards and achievements display only the current run’s rewards (no duplicated award lines after “Play Again”).
- General polish and stability improvements across scene transitions and lobby updates.
