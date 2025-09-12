 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19950225 Edited 12 September 2025 – 02:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have just released a Hotfix update to ChilloutVR that addresses the following issues:

Changelog:
  • Added Filter Own Avatar and Filter Own Spawned Prop
  • Added new User Interface category to hold all UI related settings
  • Added toggle for UI joystick scrolling in VR
  • Added toggle to disable smooth scroll in the menu
  • Added VRCFT UnifiedExpressions license to ThirdPartyLicenses.md
  • Changed AbiCreateAccount and TosUrl to the correct https://chilloutvr.net urls
  • Fixed invalid home world getting user stuck at login room
  • Fixed keyboard settings not saving properly
  • Fixed player height being able to be set to less then 0 and crashing the game
  • Fixed portal de-spawn time
  • Fixed Quick Menu and Main Menu clocks showing 00 for hours at midnight in 12-hour mode
  • Fixed Steam Overlay screenshots saving in the incorrect colour space
  • Fix nameplates not rendering properly in mirrors and portable cameras
  • Hide tooltip when ToggleView has fired
  • Left aligned settings headers and adjusted spacing to be consistent on them
  • Made 12-hour mode not append 0 for hours less then 10
  • Made drag handler not rely on timeout anymore
    • generally should be more reliable at lower FPS
  • Made HUD actually disable it's Cohtml component when hidden and fixed related issues to this being fully toggled
  • Merged Prop and Avatar filter categories into single Content Filters with tabs at the top
  • Re-enabled mitigation for Cameras on remote Avatars causing a native crash in specific situations
  • Removed menu framerate selection as it was no longer needed

