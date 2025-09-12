Changelog:
- Added Filter Own Avatar and Filter Own Spawned Prop
- Added new User Interface category to hold all UI related settings
- Added toggle for UI joystick scrolling in VR
- Added toggle to disable smooth scroll in the menu
- Added VRCFT UnifiedExpressions license to ThirdPartyLicenses.md
- Changed AbiCreateAccount and TosUrl to the correct https://chilloutvr.net urls
- Fixed invalid home world getting user stuck at login room
- Fixed keyboard settings not saving properly
- Fixed player height being able to be set to less then 0 and crashing the game
- Fixed portal de-spawn time
- Fixed Quick Menu and Main Menu clocks showing 00 for hours at midnight in 12-hour mode
- Fixed Steam Overlay screenshots saving in the incorrect colour space
- Fix nameplates not rendering properly in mirrors and portable cameras
- Hide tooltip when ToggleView has fired
- Left aligned settings headers and adjusted spacing to be consistent on them
- Made 12-hour mode not append 0 for hours less then 10
- Made drag handler not rely on timeout anymore
- generally should be more reliable at lower FPS
- Made HUD actually disable it's Cohtml component when hidden and fixed related issues to this being fully toggled
- Merged Prop and Avatar filter categories into single Content Filters with tabs at the top
- Re-enabled mitigation for Cameras on remote Avatars causing a native crash in specific situations
- Removed menu framerate selection as it was no longer needed
