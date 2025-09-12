 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19950072 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGE LOG:

  • Fixed an issue that caused controller and mouse & keyboard sensitivity sliders to incorrectly scale in intensity.

NOTE: Another update will be going live later today to further optimise the controller experience in menus and gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3716131
