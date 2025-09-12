This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

The new DLC for Terminus: Zombie Survivors, Last Escape, is now officially released!

Last Escape Store Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3550310/Terminus_Zombie_Survivors__Last_Escape/

This story-driven expansion continues the journey beyond the Terminus, the final destination of the base game, introducing new locations, characters, and fresh survival challenges.

You’ll explore two large new areas—Inside Terminus and The Platform—take on over 50 quests, interact with 16 survivor NPCs, and experience a brand-new seventh ending: Train Escape. Continue your adventure with the survivor who reached the Terminus in your playthrough, or start anew with one of several preset survivors.

Watch the Launch Trailer:

We’ve worked hard to deliver this expansion, and we’re excited for you to finally experience its new stories and challenges.

Thank you for your continued support of Terminus: Zombie Survivors. We’ll continue working to deliver even better and more polished gameplay experiences.

Best,

In-geon

Longplay Studios