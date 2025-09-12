 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19949981 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • 4 New CD Pack (You can sell it or open it)

  • Collection Book

  • Bundle Box to workbench (Now you can bundle extra cds and sell them at once)

  • Day Length Selection

  • Invert X and Y axis settings

  • New desk textures

  • Some missing second hand icons

  • New Sign

  • Now, the inspected information is displayed on the customer products in the trade

  • Online Sale job to employees

  • 2 New Case Drop Case

  • There is now a price tag on the other side of the second-hand shelf

  • Sort option to shelves

  • 2 New License

  • New reviews

[Changed]

  • Now our money looks more accurate, especially when it reaches higher amounts

  • Did You Enjoy Doing This comment rate reduced

  • Max level increased to 20

  • Reduced scroll sensitivity for color customization options

  • Performance improvements specifically on late game

  • Now when new day begins, employees refill their energy

  • Now additional desks can be painted with paint tool

  • Workbench light now affected from light switch and now have a visual effect when on

  • Performance improvements for television

  • Now if we have the product requested for trade, the button turns green

  • Reduced sensitivity of save slot panel

  • Increased the chance of special edition cds

  • Gift Cards added to calendar

  • Consoles and controllers are now available for purchase if you have a license

[Fixed]

  • Some localization issues

  • Some ui not fitting issues

  • Our character suddenly goes up while moving near the walls

  • Employees energy can sometimes exceed 100%

  • If you leave the products on the table, when you save and exit, they will have fallen under the table

  • There are problems repairing some second-hand controllers

  • The day time is sometimes updated late

  • Some second hand consoles have big higlight visuals

  • If we place the boxes on the cart with the lid open, they start to slide and never stop

  • If we move the products we placed on the cart and then leave the tool and use it again, they fall to the ground

  • Employees pick up products placed on the cart

  • Steam Cloud not working properly on Linux devices

  • Steam Cloud fails to sync large saves

  • Second hand PZ5 console icon is wrong

  • Employees in the employee list always 1 star at first log in

  • No longer will four employee go to fill the same spot

  • Visual bug on characters sometimes happen

  • If we move the table while the CD repair machine is on the table, it stays in the air

  • If we move the table while the plant decorations are on the table, they float

  • If the time exceeds 60 seconds in the CD Repair machine, it appears in the wrong format

  • Luck bugs related to trading

  • Delivery Robot can sometimes stuck when taking online sale orders

  • When a new game is released, customers may come less

If you encounter any problems, please let us know.

*Thank you for your support

