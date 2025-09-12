There is now a price tag on the other side of the second-hand shelf

Now, the inspected information is displayed on the customer products in the trade

Bundle Box to workbench (Now you can bundle extra cds and sell them at once)

4 New CD Pack (You can sell it or open it)

Consoles and controllers are now available for purchase if you have a license

Now if we have the product requested for trade, the button turns green

Workbench light now affected from light switch and now have a visual effect when on

Now additional desks can be painted with paint tool

Now when new day begins, employees refill their energy

Did You Enjoy Doing This comment rate reduced

Now our money looks more accurate, especially when it reaches higher amounts

Some localization issues

Some ui not fitting issues

Our character suddenly goes up while moving near the walls

Employees energy can sometimes exceed 100%

If you leave the products on the table, when you save and exit, they will have fallen under the table

There are problems repairing some second-hand controllers

The day time is sometimes updated late

Some second hand consoles have big higlight visuals

If we place the boxes on the cart with the lid open, they start to slide and never stop

If we move the products we placed on the cart and then leave the tool and use it again, they fall to the ground

Employees pick up products placed on the cart

Steam Cloud not working properly on Linux devices

Steam Cloud fails to sync large saves

Second hand PZ5 console icon is wrong

Employees in the employee list always 1 star at first log in

No longer will four employee go to fill the same spot

Visual bug on characters sometimes happen

If we move the table while the CD repair machine is on the table, it stays in the air

If we move the table while the plant decorations are on the table, they float

If the time exceeds 60 seconds in the CD Repair machine, it appears in the wrong format

Luck bugs related to trading

Delivery Robot can sometimes stuck when taking online sale orders