[Added]
4 New CD Pack (You can sell it or open it)
Collection Book
Bundle Box to workbench (Now you can bundle extra cds and sell them at once)
Day Length Selection
Invert X and Y axis settings
New desk textures
Some missing second hand icons
New Sign
Now, the inspected information is displayed on the customer products in the trade
Online Sale job to employees
2 New Case Drop Case
There is now a price tag on the other side of the second-hand shelf
Sort option to shelves
2 New License
New reviews
[Changed]
Now our money looks more accurate, especially when it reaches higher amounts
Did You Enjoy Doing This comment rate reduced
Max level increased to 20
Reduced scroll sensitivity for color customization options
Performance improvements specifically on late game
Now when new day begins, employees refill their energy
Now additional desks can be painted with paint tool
Workbench light now affected from light switch and now have a visual effect when on
Performance improvements for television
Now if we have the product requested for trade, the button turns green
Reduced sensitivity of save slot panel
Increased the chance of special edition cds
Gift Cards added to calendar
Consoles and controllers are now available for purchase if you have a license
[Fixed]
Some localization issues
Some ui not fitting issues
Our character suddenly goes up while moving near the walls
Employees energy can sometimes exceed 100%
If you leave the products on the table, when you save and exit, they will have fallen under the table
There are problems repairing some second-hand controllers
The day time is sometimes updated late
Some second hand consoles have big higlight visuals
If we place the boxes on the cart with the lid open, they start to slide and never stop
If we move the products we placed on the cart and then leave the tool and use it again, they fall to the ground
Employees pick up products placed on the cart
Steam Cloud not working properly on Linux devices
Steam Cloud fails to sync large saves
Second hand PZ5 console icon is wrong
Employees in the employee list always 1 star at first log in
No longer will four employee go to fill the same spot
Visual bug on characters sometimes happen
If we move the table while the CD repair machine is on the table, it stays in the air
If we move the table while the plant decorations are on the table, they float
If the time exceeds 60 seconds in the CD Repair machine, it appears in the wrong format
Luck bugs related to trading
Delivery Robot can sometimes stuck when taking online sale orders
When a new game is released, customers may come less
If you encounter any problems, please let us know.
*Thank you for your support
