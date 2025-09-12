Update contents:
8/22
Fixed a bug where units in guard mode would move automatically.
Fixed an issue where command units encountered errors when transporting resources to buildings.
8/31
Fixed grass lighting and shadow issues.
9/6
Fixed mountain and snowy mountain sprites.
9/8
Added autumn seasonal colors (September–November) for grass and trees.
Added dark-themed colors for grass and trees during Halloween (10/31–11/10).
9/10
Fixed sea water effects.
9/11
Fixed an issue where melee units could not attack enemy units while they were moving.
Added day-and-night cycle effects (single-player mode).
Changed files in this update