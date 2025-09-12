 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19949883 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Skill Icons: Fixed fusion display on the HUD

  • Main Menu Logo: Fixed the return to Main Menu option

  • Wall Ability: Walls now have a lifetime and destroy themselves

  • Chicken Collection: Chickens were not appearing as unlocked in the collection

  • Fusion Collection: Fusions were not appearing as unlocked in the collection

  • Localization: Fixed text value errors in some languages

  • Compass: Compass icons were appearing when killing a corrupted enemy

  • Skill Selection: After performing a fusion, it was not possible to add more skills

Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link