Skill Icons: Fixed fusion display on the HUD
Main Menu Logo: Fixed the return to Main Menu option
Wall Ability: Walls now have a lifetime and destroy themselves
Chicken Collection: Chickens were not appearing as unlocked in the collection
Fusion Collection: Fusions were not appearing as unlocked in the collection
Localization: Fixed text value errors in some languages
Compass: Compass icons were appearing when killing a corrupted enemy
Skill Selection: After performing a fusion, it was not possible to add more skills
Thank you for all the support and feedback — more updates are on the way!
Changed files in this update