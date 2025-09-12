 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19949860 Edited 12 September 2025 – 04:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Savepad devices have been added for players to save their game state.

  • Eliminating an enemy NPC will no longer return to bother you.

  • The cutscene transition animation loop has been removed.

  • I'm working hard to improve the game and, therefore, the user experience.

Changed files in this update

