The stage is set for a daring new caper! The Phantom Thieves have slipped into Overwatch 2, ready to steal your heart and fight for the future with a little rebellious flair and their signature masked style. This collab fuses Heroes and Hearts, delivering bold skins, UI swagger, and in-game surprises pulled straight from the Metaverse. From neon-soaked aesthetics to hidden map secrets, the Overwatch 2 x Phantom Thieves crossover invites you to join the crew and make your mark before time runs out.
The heist runs September 16–29. Don’t miss your shot to steal the spotlight!!
Changed files in this update