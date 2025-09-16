The stage is set for a daring new caper! The Phantom Thieves have slipped into Overwatch 2, ready to steal your heart and fight for the future with a little rebellious flair and their signature masked style. This collab fuses Heroes and Hearts, delivering bold skins, UI swagger, and in-game surprises pulled straight from the Metaverse. From neon-soaked aesthetics to hidden map secrets, the Overwatch 2 x Phantom Thieves crossover invites you to join the crew and make your mark before time runs out.

The heist runs September 16–29. Don’t miss your shot to steal the spotlight!!