POPULAR TODAY
12 September 2025 Build 19949830 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Good evening Administrators;
Bringing you a patch to counter your woes!

BUGFIXES
  • Save/Load. A UI scaling issue caused the Load panel to vanish sometimes. That no longer happens. Further, saving was unstable, as was loading a save, this has been corrected. As far as testing goes, saving seems solid, as does loading. Stress testing on two machines makes me cautiously optimistic.
  • The System Focus window now defaults to Pharosphex on load, so there should never be a blank System Focus window.
  • Text scroll areas now properly reset when switching solar systems
  • Scroll sensitivity in the aforementioned scroll areas greatly increased
  • Facilities now properly remain deactivated between saving and loading, and the button indicator remains across solar system selection
  • You can now no longer softlock yourself with incorrect buys. My bad.


GAMEPLAY/QOL CHANGES
  • Resource requirements rebalanced (again).
  • Taskbar buttons now open AND close windows. Muscle memory is saved.
  • Free tokens are removed. In their place, you now get a few free mining facilities in Sol. It's more narratively consistent, anyway.
  • Influence icon added to starship research nodes. No more guessing that that number means!
  • Resource transfers now pop up a simplified window to let you know that it was successful. Even less guessing!
  • Parallax background for the Spur map. It looks neat.
  • Discord invite button on the main menu. Come say hi!


Be back again soon with more updates/patches/etc. Roadmap tomorrow!

Changed files in this update

