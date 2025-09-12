Bringing you a patch to counter your woes!
BUGFIXES
- Save/Load. A UI scaling issue caused the Load panel to vanish sometimes. That no longer happens. Further, saving was unstable, as was loading a save, this has been corrected. As far as testing goes, saving seems solid, as does loading. Stress testing on two machines makes me cautiously optimistic.
- The System Focus window now defaults to Pharosphex on load, so there should never be a blank System Focus window.
- Text scroll areas now properly reset when switching solar systems
- Scroll sensitivity in the aforementioned scroll areas greatly increased
- Facilities now properly remain deactivated between saving and loading, and the button indicator remains across solar system selection
- You can now no longer softlock yourself with incorrect buys. My bad.
GAMEPLAY/QOL CHANGES
- Resource requirements rebalanced (again).
- Taskbar buttons now open AND close windows. Muscle memory is saved.
- Free tokens are removed. In their place, you now get a few free mining facilities in Sol. It's more narratively consistent, anyway.
- Influence icon added to starship research nodes. No more guessing that that number means!
- Resource transfers now pop up a simplified window to let you know that it was successful. Even less guessing!
- Parallax background for the Spur map. It looks neat.
- Discord invite button on the main menu. Come say hi!
Be back again soon with more updates/patches/etc. Roadmap tomorrow!
Changed files in this update