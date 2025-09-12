- Fixed AppIDMan not working on Linux CLI environments.
- Fixed AppIDMan attempting to launch the game on Linux.
- Added Phoenix Metamod, our version of Metamod-R compatible with Cross Product Multiplayer.
- Added a new default startup_server.cfg file, which is run by Aura when a server initially boots. This is useful for setting a gamemode upon server boot, without typing it yourself.
CPDS - 12/09/2025 update
We've released an update for CPDS.
Linux Depot 3807187
