12 September 2025 Build 19949816 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've released an update for CPDS.

  • Fixed AppIDMan not working on Linux CLI environments.
  • Fixed AppIDMan attempting to launch the game on Linux.
  • Added Phoenix Metamod, our version of Metamod-R compatible with Cross Product Multiplayer.
  • Added a new default startup_server.cfg file, which is run by Aura when a server initially boots. This is useful for setting a gamemode upon server boot, without typing it yourself.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3807181
Linux Depot 3807187
