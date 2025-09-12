 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19949756 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.

SteamVR:

  • Fix for the Default / Custom binding toggle in the Settings UI not working properly in some cases.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19949756
Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
