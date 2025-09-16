◆ Minor Update 155976 ◆

Game



General Fixed an issue where Microsoft Store / Game Pass on PC failed to recognize installed DLC.



Stability & Performance Fixed an issue where launching the game from CaptureAge with Steam not running triggered an assertion and crash instead of gracefully handling the Steam initialization error.



Graphics Fixed an issue where 3D Water rendering failed to display, showing flat water even with the 3D Water option enabled.



UI Fixed an issue where civilizations remained hidden to spectators even after the match started when Hide Civilizations and a spectator delay were enabled.

Hotkeys Fixed an issue where the Elite Cannon Galleon lacked a training hotkey after researching the upgrade, preventing production via hotkey.

Consoles Fixed an issue where appropriate player usernames were incorrectly censored.

Gameplay



General Fixed an issue where units could skip subsequent shift-queued attack targets if an earlier target was destroyed.



Fixed an issue where Onagers could stop after the first target when given shift-queued attack orders.



Fixed an issue where chickens and their variants could be lured/pushed to the Town Center instead of remaining unlurable as intended.



Fixed an issue where deleting a Scorpion mid-shot could let its projectile destroy resource nodes.



Fixed an issue where farms could gain infinite food.



Fixed an issue where Poles bonus gold generation while mining stone was inconsistent.



Fixed an issue where the Cenotes map failed to spawn the standard four starting sheep near the player.

Campaign

A ttila the Hun #1: ‘The Scourge of God’: Fixed an issue where choosing to save Bleda failed to trigger the follow-up event after the Iron Boar, blocking mission progression.



Fixed an issue where choosing to save Bleda failed to trigger the follow-up event after the Iron Boar, blocking mission progression. Liu Bei #1: ‘The Oath of the Peach Garden’: Fixed an issue where the scenario objective to destroy enemy hideouts failed to complete even after the hideouts were destroyed and the enemy resigned.

Chronicles

Campaign Grand Campaign #7: ‘Earth and Water’: Fixed an issue where the Hall of Emissaries on Delos could not be constructed because the foundation disappeared when builders approached.

Modding



General Fixed an issue where data mods containing an English strings file failed to load, unless the English file was duplicated across every language.

Ongoing...

Investigation As always, we are continuing to track issues reported by the community for future updates.



For other known issues, please visit this page to see what’s being tracked!

:alertalert: DISCLAIMER This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.



For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our social channels.



Welcome to a small update for! This is the second of two small patches originally planned to address issues reported in the most recent update.Today’s patch addresses gameplay issues and bugs reported by the community. Please check out our Known Issues page to see a list of these issues.Thank you again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to makewhat it is today!—TheTeam