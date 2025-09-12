 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19949700 Edited 12 September 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Resource Changes:

A new quest (+29) is available in Eleusis to obtain the Polar Traveler's Coat.

Access to the second floor of the Dragon Dungeon (+31) has been enabled.

Body replacements have been added to the Guardian Orc, Tiger, Bengal Tiger, and Stone Golem NPCs.

Biweekly rotation of Patreon Items, which are updated in the Game Manual.

Client Code Changes:

PR#580 Added validation to prevent the /desc command from containing hyphens ("-"), @Centorios

PR#581 Added a new setting to the game settings to change the visual appearance of the new equipment indicator. Additionally, the old equipment indicator (red '+') has been added as an alternative and is now configurable. @Centorios

PR#585 Changed the sound effect when adjusting the game volume. @plusin

Server code changes:

PR#924 Fixed a bug when throwing gold. @Centorios

PR#925 Fixed a malfunction with Citizen status and their pets. @Centorios

PR#926 Fixed a bug when connecting with Factionary Garb equipped. @Centorios

Changed files in this update

