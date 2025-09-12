Hey, Kinfolk!
Here's the latest patch for the playtest. We've updated a number of things that need to be tested and confirmed! Here's a list of the changes!
- reorganized the settings menu
- added display settings to the settings menu
- fixed a number of localization update issues related to the GUI
- fixed the layering on the combat dummy's particle set
- combat dummy particle now has more particles if you hit it harder
- fixed a number of issues related to hosting and connecting to servers
- added in the ability to join friends via the Steam Friends list when they are connected to a server
- master volume now updates all sound streams when it's changed in the settings menu
- fixed a layering issue with the Discord server link button on the main menu
- effect moodlets can now be moused over to display the name of the effect
- effect moodlets now correctly render above darkness and lighting effects
- the kin builder now properly updates facial hair colour when hair colour is changed
- selecting "none" in an accessory slot now properly removes the previous selection from the character
- chickens now take damage when they are thrown and collide with something
- chickens now take damage when they are used as a weapon to strike something
- item actions now properly display on the radial menu
- the game client now detects the users resolution and attempts to adjust the display size to accomodate - will try to match 720, 1080, 2k and 4k resolutions
- candelabras will now place candles on any available slot when clicked on
- fences are now outlined so that they stand out from terrain more clearly
And remember, if you haven't joined the discord server yet, there's a giveaway there for 3 people to win 3 steam keys each (9 total being given away to playtesters and their friends!) for engagement with the playtest! See you there!
