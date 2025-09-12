 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19949536
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, Kinfolk!


Here's the latest patch for the playtest. We've updated a number of things that need to be tested and confirmed! Here's a list of the changes!

  • reorganized the settings menu
  • added display settings to the settings menu
  • fixed a number of localization update issues related to the GUI
  • fixed the layering on the combat dummy's particle set
  • combat dummy particle now has more particles if you hit it harder
  • fixed a number of issues related to hosting and connecting to servers
  • added in the ability to join friends via the Steam Friends list when they are connected to a server
  • master volume now updates all sound streams when it's changed in the settings menu
  • fixed a layering issue with the Discord server link button on the main menu
  • effect moodlets can now be moused over to display the name of the effect
  • effect moodlets now correctly render above darkness and lighting effects
  • the kin builder now properly updates facial hair colour when hair colour is changed
  • selecting "none" in an accessory slot now properly removes the previous selection from the character
  • chickens now take damage when they are thrown and collide with something
  • chickens now take damage when they are used as a weapon to strike something
  • item actions now properly display on the radial menu
  • the game client now detects the users resolution and attempts to adjust the display size to accomodate - will try to match 720, 1080, 2k and 4k resolutions
  • candelabras will now place candles on any available slot when clicked on
  • fences are now outlined so that they stand out from terrain more clearly


And remember, if you haven't joined the discord server yet, there's a giveaway there for 3 people to win 3 steam keys each (9 total being given away to playtesters and their friends!) for engagement with the playtest! See you there!

Changed files in this update

