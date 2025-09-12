Soul Dossier Update Announcement on September 12th

Dear Agent,

The "Soul Dossier" server will undergo maintenance at 10:30 on September 12th (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be earlier or later depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Lucky Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail, and remember to check within the specified time!

【Balance Adjustment】

<Ghost>

• Vengeful Mate

-- Currently, simulating the pursuit state of a vengeful mate ghost can earn pursuit points (Human side cannot obtain).

【Function Adjustment】

1. Now, the Human can press F4 to send the information of the fragment they are currently holding.

"Star Diamond Mall: Angel's Ring"

"Cure Angel, Raphael's Ring."

Event Time: After version update - September 26, 2025

Angel's Ring is available for a limited time

1. The Star Diamond Treasure Box has added a new series of Star Diamond red fashion items from Angel's Ring!

2. Collect all to exchange for Bai Zhi - Angel's Ring exclusive items.

3. Wearing the full set will activate new skill effects and exclusive idle animations.

"Lucky Gift"

The Lucky Treasure Box has been upgraded with a huge selection of over a thousand outfits for you to draw!

The new swimsuit series outfit "Shangxiang - Sea of Pink Waves" is now available in the Lucky Gift!

"Star Diamond Ranking / Good Luck Ranking"

Event Time: After version update - 23:59:59 on September 25th

The top of the Star Diamond Ranking can win a Star Diamond Luminous Treasure Box! The top of the Good Luck Ranking can win a Theme Rare Treasure Box!

1. Participate in the corresponding ranking by drawing the corresponding treasure box.

2. The more times you draw, the higher your ranking and the richer the rewards.

3. Draw treasure boxes to climb the ranking and win a high-quality fashion treasure box for sure!

"New Arrivals at the Trading Hall"

"Series: Wei Qingyu - Celestial Pole Star · Taiwei Constellation & Wu Qi Zhi - Celestial Pole Star · Tianshi Constellation & Bai Xue - Celestial Pole Star · Zwei Constellation"

Event Re-run: "Feathered Dreams and Eternal Bonds"

"Feathered Dreams and Eternal Bonds"

Event Time: 2025/9/12 - 2025/9/26

1. The "Feathered Dreams and Eternal Bonds" series can be obtained by drawing from the "Feathered Dreams and Eternal Bonds Chosen Treasure Box Series".

2. No duplicates in cumulative draws, and limited-time discounts are available.

3. Collect the corresponding costumes for the Human series characters to exchange for the corresponding actions.

4. Collect the corresponding costumes for the Ghost series characters to exchange for the corresponding character's ghostly mist + exclusive chase sound effect (can be manually switched) + exclusive dance animation.

"Direct Sale Page Reappearance: Freestyle Doodle

My heart's intention is in my mind; I doodle freely as I please.

Event Time: 2025/9/12 - 2025/9/26"

1. Fixed the issue where the Ghost Simulated Minor Pestilence could not interact with the portal by pressing E during the activation of its 1st skill or area skill.

2. Fixed the problem where the Ghost Simulated Nine-Tailed Fox's portal could not function properly in certain situations.

3. Fixed the issue where Human Jia Hui and Su Qingli's primary star skill would be interrupted and enter CD if they were attacked during the skill's wind-up period.

4. Fixed the problem where Human Su Qingli's primary star skill progress bar would not disappear and get stuck if hit by the Ghost Simulated Small Spider's area skill during the skill's execution.

5. Fixed the issue where Human Yan Chixia's primary star skill had a green collision box.

6. Fixed the problem where the projectile of Human Huo Wang's remote normal attack (short press R key and then left mouse click) could be blocked by the possessed Human Bai Zhi.

Feedback Form for Lingjing: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (We will distribute ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback.)

Q11 Exchange Group: 854043103

Q12 Exchange Group: 904065208

Spiritual Realm Video Creation Group: 937928948

Spiritual Realm Live Streaming Group: 902157316