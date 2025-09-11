- Fixed a bug preventing progression from stage 2 to stage 3 in the Scientists’ questline.
- The “On Tiptoes” achievement now unlocks correctly.
- Fixed a duplication bug with the Energy Rifle.
- Desk lamps in apartments on the new map now allow you to unscrew light bulbs, just like everywhere else.
- If the regular light on the underbarrel flashlight was turned off, it will no longer turn back on after using the UV flash.
- Several other minor fixes.
0.7.0.1 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update