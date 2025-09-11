- Fixed a bug preventing progression from stage 2 to stage 3 in the Scientists’ questline.

- The “On Tiptoes” achievement now unlocks correctly.

- Fixed a duplication bug with the Energy Rifle.

- Desk lamps in apartments on the new map now allow you to unscrew light bulbs, just like everywhere else.

- If the regular light on the underbarrel flashlight was turned off, it will no longer turn back on after using the UV flash.

- Several other minor fixes.