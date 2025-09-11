 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19949457 Edited 12 September 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed a bug preventing progression from stage 2 to stage 3 in the Scientists’ questline.
- The “On Tiptoes” achievement now unlocks correctly.
- Fixed a duplication bug with the Energy Rifle.
- Desk lamps in apartments on the new map now allow you to unscrew light bulbs, just like everywhere else.
- If the regular light on the underbarrel flashlight was turned off, it will no longer turn back on after using the UV flash.
- Several other minor fixes.

