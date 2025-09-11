ability to set and adjust prices of items



new “buy supplies” button in the Stocking menu



ESC now works in Sandbox mode



new background melodies 🎵



more customer questions



new interior cams, easier clean cobweb!



rotate objects with Q and E



door and canopy change color



updated plant icons 🌱



improved camera switching between shelves



double-click furniture to focus the camera



black outline around the input field when creating a shop



Shops now have a ⭐ rating from 1 to 5 — it depends on your décor and its level. The higher the rating, the higher the prices you can set, and the more customers will come in.I’ve also added lots of improvements:I’d be happy if you try the new demo and let me know what you think!