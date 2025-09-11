 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19949455 Edited 12 September 2025 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Shops now have a ⭐ rating from 1 to 5 — it depends on your décor and its level. The higher the rating, the higher the prices you can set, and the more customers will come in.

I’ve also added lots of improvements:

  • ability to set and adjust prices of items
  • new “buy supplies” button in the Stocking menu
  • ESC now works in Sandbox mode
  • new background melodies 🎵
  • more customer questions
  • new interior cams, easier clean cobweb!
  • rotate objects with Q and E
  • door and canopy change color
  • updated plant icons 🌱
  • improved camera switching between shelves
  • double-click furniture to focus the camera
  • black outline around the input field when creating a shop


I’d be happy if you try the new demo and let me know what you think!

