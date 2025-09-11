I’ve also added lots of improvements:
- ability to set and adjust prices of items
- new “buy supplies” button in the Stocking menu
- ESC now works in Sandbox mode
- new background melodies 🎵
- more customer questions
- new interior cams, easier clean cobweb!
- rotate objects with Q and E
- door and canopy change color
- updated plant icons 🌱
- improved camera switching between shelves
- double-click furniture to focus the camera
- black outline around the input field when creating a shop
I’d be happy if you try the new demo and let me know what you think!
Changed files in this update