Hello everyone, as we mentioned earlier, we’re releasing the first update with improvements, graphical fixes, and a reorganization of the dressing room.

Changelog:

🎨 Fixed coloring issues that caused strange tints.

👠 High heels are now compatible with most outfits.

👗 Dresses have been separated as unique items.

🔀 Eight outfits have been split into two parts to allow mix-and-match.

💎 Necklaces removed from outfits (they will become a separate category).

🌀 Fixed animation errors.

🚬 All compatible animations now include the smoking layer if enabled.

🔓 Removed restrictions in certain scenes.

💄 Coming soon: new makeup variations.

We’ll continue expanding the variety of options and fixing the most noticeable issues.

Thank you for your support! ❤️