Hello everyone, as we mentioned earlier, we’re releasing the first update with improvements, graphical fixes, and a reorganization of the dressing room.
Changelog:
🎨 Fixed coloring issues that caused strange tints.
👠 High heels are now compatible with most outfits.
👗 Dresses have been separated as unique items.
🔀 Eight outfits have been split into two parts to allow mix-and-match.
💎 Necklaces removed from outfits (they will become a separate category).
🌀 Fixed animation errors.
🚬 All compatible animations now include the smoking layer if enabled.
🔓 Removed restrictions in certain scenes.
💄 Coming soon: new makeup variations.
We’ll continue expanding the variety of options and fixing the most noticeable issues.
Thank you for your support! ❤️
Changed files in this update