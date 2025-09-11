 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19949217 Edited 11 September 2025 – 23:19:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Front-End UI issues and text scalings
  • Improvements made to front-end and bug fixes with settings
  • Upgraded game engine version.
  • Upscaled details on Front-End.
  • Fixed bugs with control descriptions and F1 dialog.
  • Diagnostic data is now sent to Spacefarer Games automatically to help improve crashes, performance and other bugs in the future.
  • Fixed issues with certain upscaled sprites
  • Fixed 'holes' that could appear with certain animations.
  • Updated game icon in Steam Library
  • Fixed issues for Steam Deck Compatibility

Changed files in this update

