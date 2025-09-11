- Fixed Front-End UI issues and text scalings
- Improvements made to front-end and bug fixes with settings
- Upgraded game engine version.
- Upscaled details on Front-End.
- Fixed bugs with control descriptions and F1 dialog.
- Diagnostic data is now sent to Spacefarer Games automatically to help improve crashes, performance and other bugs in the future.
- Fixed issues with certain upscaled sprites
- Fixed 'holes' that could appear with certain animations.
- Updated game icon in Steam Library
- Fixed issues for Steam Deck Compatibility
Anniversary Edition 2.1.2 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
