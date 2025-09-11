Bug Fixes
Input is now properly disabled during the REDSHIFT cutscene.
Fixed issue where players could crouch under the table in the Faraday cage.
Fixed SM AdjustSpeed – speed now adjusts correctly depending on distance.
Overlapping audio triggers now cut off previous dialogue properly.
Improvements
Added new chase music by the composer.
Door audio now spawns at a vector location instead of 2D space, increasing immersion
The Signal Man is now faster and harder to avoid.
Added cursed object shader and effect in preparation for a large content update.
Increased Signal Man’s static sound for stronger presence an easier detection
Dialogue should no longer overlap!
Content Progress
Finished main Blueprint and data system for cursed objects (to be included in the next large content update).
Quality settings.
Key rebinding.
Known Issues
High Contrast mode does not yet function correctly if activated AFTER the REDSHIFT starts.
Fog preventing you from going off the map is STILL a big bug. I will tackle it soon!
First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.
Changed files in this update