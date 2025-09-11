 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19949050 Edited 11 September 2025 – 23:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Input is now properly disabled during the REDSHIFT cutscene.

  • Fixed issue where players could crouch under the table in the Faraday cage.

  • Fixed SM AdjustSpeed – speed now adjusts correctly depending on distance.

  • Overlapping audio triggers now cut off previous dialogue properly.

Improvements

  • Added new chase music by the composer.

  • Door audio now spawns at a vector location instead of 2D space, increasing immersion

  • The Signal Man is now faster and harder to avoid.

  • Added cursed object shader and effect in preparation for a large content update.

  • Increased Signal Man’s static sound for stronger presence an easier detection

  • Dialogue should no longer overlap!

Content Progress

  • Finished main Blueprint and data system for cursed objects (to be included in the next large content update).

  • Quality settings.

  • Key rebinding.

Known Issues

  • High Contrast mode does not yet function correctly if activated AFTER the REDSHIFT starts.

  • Fog preventing you from going off the map is STILL a big bug. I will tackle it soon!

  • First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3851951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link