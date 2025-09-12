 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19949048 Edited 12 September 2025 – 00:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lightphobe destruction being delayed on clients when joining mid-game (or when rewinding in replays)
  • Tweaked revive area visual to blend in better with the environment
  • Removed close button on loadout menu (for spectating)
  • Adjusted lightphobe tutorial intro cinematic
  • Added crosshair customization settings
  • Improved options menu scaling
  • Added highlight effect to objective arrow when it's revealed, and simplified how it updates its screen position
  • Updated objective messages to be more clear on what to do
  • Objective circle is now hidden during the reveal phase
  • Disabled objective screen border effect for soldiers (when entering the circle as a soldier)
  • Disabled debug commands

