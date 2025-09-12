- Fixed lightphobe destruction being delayed on clients when joining mid-game (or when rewinding in replays)
- Tweaked revive area visual to blend in better with the environment
- Removed close button on loadout menu (for spectating)
- Adjusted lightphobe tutorial intro cinematic
- Added crosshair customization settings
- Improved options menu scaling
- Added highlight effect to objective arrow when it's revealed, and simplified how it updates its screen position
- Updated objective messages to be more clear on what to do
- Objective circle is now hidden during the reveal phase
- Disabled objective screen border effect for soldiers (when entering the circle as a soldier)
- Disabled debug commands
v0.25.3 Patch
