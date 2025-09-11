A small fix for a game breaking bug that was reported today! Don't worry, I still plan on adding that freeplay mode to the game sometime in the future! I've just been very busy with my current project, Dave.EXE, which I hope to give more details on its Steam release in the near future, so stay tuned.

Added: The ability to unpause the game by pressing the Escape key when in any of the pause option menus

Fixed: A bug where entering the pause options menu, backing out and clicking resume would break the menus and not allow you to exit the pause menu.