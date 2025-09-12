Vehicle Physics Update v0.6.7

Better Handling, Smarter Collisions, and More Control Behind the Wheel

Plains of Pain

Vehicle Overhaul

New vehicle physics system

Driving now feels weightier, more grounded, and reactive to terrain. The weird sinking? Gone. The loose floaty feel? Replaced with proper handling.

Reworked collision logic

Crashes now behave more predictably. No more glitchy bounces or random stuck moments when hitting terrain.

Your ride should only smoke when it's supposed to. Now it behaves correctly after repairs.

Content Updates

Repair Intel improvements

Repair items used through the Repair Intel system are now more effective. Less waste, better durability gains.

They behave as if at 10 percent condition, letting you finish a fight even with a busted blade.

The bandit stash containers in the wasteland now look sharper and more in line with our current visual direction.

The maximum health boost from this skill has been increased from 200 percent to 300 percent. You can now build a true tank.

Two of the most recognizable faces in the early game now look even better. Same heart, more polish.





Fixes

Fixed an issue with the slot machine glitch

Fixed a bug with the Bandit Chieftain kill quest not progressing

Fixed multiple quest destination bugs affecting:

Frank and Ron camp

Ammo Ace Jackson farm

Fat Mike’s Junkyard

Fixed US unit display in 3D screen custom points

Fixed missing interaction for TOS Luxer

We Build This With You

From the Dev Team

We work onevery single day, and we mean it. Every bug you report, every suggestion you drop, every strange moment you post or stream — we’re watching, reading, and building around it.This update is a direct answer to what the community has been asking for. Vehicles now feel dramatically better. Driving is smoother. Collisions are smarter. And the frustrating bugs around movement and terrain are finally being crushed under the wheels.It’s a new experience behind the wheel, and it’s just the beginning.Every system we touch, every model we redo, every percentage we tweak — it’s all driven by your voice. Your experience in the wasteland is what matters most, and every patch is shaped by the way you play, explore, and survive.We’re not building this alone. We’re building this with you.Thank you for being here. For supporting us. For pushing us to do better. This community is something special, and we never take that for granted.This update is one more step on the road to version 1.0More is coming. And we can’t wait to show you what’s next.Stay sharp