Vehicle Physics Update v0.6.7
Better Handling, Smarter Collisions, and More Control Behind the WheelWe work on Plains of Pain every single day, and we mean it. Every bug you report, every suggestion you drop, every strange moment you post or stream — we’re watching, reading, and building around it.
This update is a direct answer to what the community has been asking for. Vehicles now feel dramatically better. Driving is smoother. Collisions are smarter. And the frustrating bugs around movement and terrain are finally being crushed under the wheels.
It’s a new experience behind the wheel, and it’s just the beginning.
Vehicle Overhaul
- New vehicle physics system
Driving now feels weightier, more grounded, and reactive to terrain. The weird sinking? Gone. The loose floaty feel? Replaced with proper handling.
- Reworked collision logic
Crashes now behave more predictably. No more glitchy bounces or random stuck moments when hitting terrain.
- Fixed endless black smoke issue
Your ride should only smoke when it's supposed to. Now it behaves correctly after repairs.
Content Updates
- Repair Intel improvements
Repair items used through the Repair Intel system are now more effective. Less waste, better durability gains.
- Melee weapons now deal damage even at 0 percent condition
They behave as if at 10 percent condition, letting you finish a fight even with a busted blade.
- Updated 3D model for bandit loot containers
The bandit stash containers in the wasteland now look sharper and more in line with our current visual direction.
- Post-Apo Badass skill buffed
The maximum health boost from this skill has been increased from 200 percent to 300 percent. You can now build a true tank.
- Frank and Ron got updated 3D models
Two of the most recognizable faces in the early game now look even better. Same heart, more polish.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the slot machine glitch
- Fixed a bug with the Bandit Chieftain kill quest not progressing
- Fixed multiple quest destination bugs affecting:
Frank and Ron camp
Ammo Ace Jackson farm
Fat Mike’s Junkyard
- Fixed US unit display in Vehicle Manager
- Fixed US unit display in 3D screen custom points
- Fixed missing interaction for TOS Luxer
We Build This With YouEvery system we touch, every model we redo, every percentage we tweak — it’s all driven by your voice. Your experience in the wasteland is what matters most, and every patch is shaped by the way you play, explore, and survive.
We’re not building this alone. We’re building this with you.
From the Dev TeamThank you for being here. For supporting us. For pushing us to do better. This community is something special, and we never take that for granted.
This update is one more step on the road to version 1.0
More is coming. And we can’t wait to show you what’s next.
Stay sharp
Your Plains of Pain Dev Team
