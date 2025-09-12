 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19948788 Edited 12 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Vehicle Physics Update v0.6.7

Better Handling, Smarter Collisions, and More Control Behind the Wheel

We work on Plains of Pain every single day, and we mean it. Every bug you report, every suggestion you drop, every strange moment you post or stream — we’re watching, reading, and building around it.

This update is a direct answer to what the community has been asking for. Vehicles now feel dramatically better. Driving is smoother. Collisions are smarter. And the frustrating bugs around movement and terrain are finally being crushed under the wheels.

It’s a new experience behind the wheel, and it’s just the beginning.



Vehicle Overhaul

  • New vehicle physics system
    Driving now feels weightier, more grounded, and reactive to terrain. The weird sinking? Gone. The loose floaty feel? Replaced with proper handling.



  • Reworked collision logic
    Crashes now behave more predictably. No more glitchy bounces or random stuck moments when hitting terrain.
  • Fixed endless black smoke issue
    Your ride should only smoke when it's supposed to. Now it behaves correctly after repairs.




Content Updates

  • Repair Intel improvements
    Repair items used through the Repair Intel system are now more effective. Less waste, better durability gains.
  • Melee weapons now deal damage even at 0 percent condition
    They behave as if at 10 percent condition, letting you finish a fight even with a busted blade.
  • Updated 3D model for bandit loot containers
    The bandit stash containers in the wasteland now look sharper and more in line with our current visual direction.
  • Post-Apo Badass skill buffed
    The maximum health boost from this skill has been increased from 200 percent to 300 percent. You can now build a true tank.
  • Frank and Ron got updated 3D models
    Two of the most recognizable faces in the early game now look even better. Same heart, more polish.


Fixes

  • Fixed an issue with the slot machine glitch
  • Fixed a bug with the Bandit Chieftain kill quest not progressing
  • Fixed multiple quest destination bugs affecting:
    Frank and Ron camp
    Ammo Ace Jackson farm
    Fat Mike’s Junkyard
  • Fixed US unit display in Vehicle Manager
  • Fixed US unit display in 3D screen custom points
  • Fixed missing interaction for TOS Luxer

We Build This With You

Every system we touch, every model we redo, every percentage we tweak — it’s all driven by your voice. Your experience in the wasteland is what matters most, and every patch is shaped by the way you play, explore, and survive.

We’re not building this alone. We’re building this with you.

From the Dev Team

Thank you for being here. For supporting us. For pushing us to do better. This community is something special, and we never take that for granted.

This update is one more step on the road to version 1.0

More is coming. And we can’t wait to show you what’s next.

Stay sharp
Your Plains of Pain Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link