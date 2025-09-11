 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19948720 Edited 11 September 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

Split towers from Extravagant Present into Extravagant Present and a new Extra-Deluxe Present (5DU) as follows:
  • Extravagant Present: Strength Drain Aura, Slice N' Dice, Bowling Ball Turret, Harpoon, Deadly Striker Tower and Cloud Tower
  • Extra-Deluxe Present: Lightning Tower, Shroom Pit, Wisp Den, Forest Golem and Mushroom Spore Tower


Anti-Stuck Mobs Iteration

  • Check only works on Insane and higher difficulties
  • Check only works if there is less than 5 enemies left to the end of the wave
  • Check only works if there's more than 5 enemies total on the wave counter
  • Now kills the enemy instead of teleporting it
  • Still takes 20 seconds of the enemy being stuck for it to die


Balance Changes

  • Gave accessory rewards to Great Turkey Hunt on Ruthless
  • Reduced the DU of Slice N Dice from 8 to 6
  • Reduced the DU of Bowling Ball Turret from 7 to 5
  • Reduced the difficulty of Crystalline Resurgence 2 Survival by 10%


Weapon Balance Changes


The Forest's Experience
  • 50% Elemental Damage Nerf


Arronax
  • 12% Elemental damage nerf
  • 10% Normal damage buff


Fusion Rift
  • 8% Normal Damage nerf
  • 6% Elemental Damage nerf


Enchanted / Tormented Bishop
  • 17% Normal Damage nerf
  • 8% elemental damage nerf


Bug Fixes

  • Added points for killing the various EV's on Tinkerer's Workshop and Workshop Assault
  • Fixed Pirate Invasion not having a timer on Ruthless difficulty
  • Fixed Pirate Invasion enemies capping damage and health too early
  • Fixed Pirate Invasion having double accessories on Ruthless difficulty
  • Fixed Miner Bracers levels being wrong
  • Fixed Elemental Scaling on Staffaphone
  • Fixed reward location of new accs on glitterhelm caverns (Was on wave 25 survival instead of end of map reward)




For Etheria!

