New ContentSplit towers from Extravagant Present into Extravagant Present and a new Extra-Deluxe Present (5DU) as follows:
- Extravagant Present: Strength Drain Aura, Slice N' Dice, Bowling Ball Turret, Harpoon, Deadly Striker Tower and Cloud Tower
- Extra-Deluxe Present: Lightning Tower, Shroom Pit, Wisp Den, Forest Golem and Mushroom Spore Tower
Anti-Stuck Mobs Iteration
- Check only works on Insane and higher difficulties
- Check only works if there is less than 5 enemies left to the end of the wave
- Check only works if there's more than 5 enemies total on the wave counter
- Now kills the enemy instead of teleporting it
- Still takes 20 seconds of the enemy being stuck for it to die
Balance Changes
- Gave accessory rewards to Great Turkey Hunt on Ruthless
- Reduced the DU of Slice N Dice from 8 to 6
- Reduced the DU of Bowling Ball Turret from 7 to 5
- Reduced the difficulty of Crystalline Resurgence 2 Survival by 10%
Weapon Balance Changes
The Forest's Experience
- 50% Elemental Damage Nerf
Arronax
- 12% Elemental damage nerf
- 10% Normal damage buff
Fusion Rift
- 8% Normal Damage nerf
- 6% Elemental Damage nerf
Enchanted / Tormented Bishop
- 17% Normal Damage nerf
- 8% elemental damage nerf
Bug Fixes
- Added points for killing the various EV's on Tinkerer's Workshop and Workshop Assault
- Fixed Pirate Invasion not having a timer on Ruthless difficulty
- Fixed Pirate Invasion enemies capping damage and health too early
- Fixed Pirate Invasion having double accessories on Ruthless difficulty
- Fixed Miner Bracers levels being wrong
- Fixed Elemental Scaling on Staffaphone
- Fixed reward location of new accs on glitterhelm caverns (Was on wave 25 survival instead of end of map reward)
