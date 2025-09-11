Patch Notes - Update Version 1.1.0





New Hidden Stage Added





A new hidden stage has been added. You can access it from a specific location within an existing level, but you must meet the entry requirements.

Hints for the entry requirements can be found on newly installed signposts in existing levels.







Five 'Hidden Collectibles' Added





Five new 'Hidden Collectibles', which can only be obtained in the hidden stage, have been added.

These collectibles are categorized separately from existing ones and do not affect existing achievements or your overall collectible completion rate.

(Note: If you delete your collectibles, your hidden collectibles will also be removed.)



After you get Collectible #29, you can view your hidden collectibles by going to 'Menu' > 'Collection', pressing the new button, and switching to 'Storage View'.

The locations of hidden collectibles are not fixed; they appear randomly at various locations within the hidden stage.







Three New Achievements Added





The new achievements are 'First Achievement', 'Crypto Collector', and 'Conqueror of the Unknown'.

The conditions for obtaining each are as follows:

First Achievement: Clear Level 1.

Crypto Collector: Collect the 'Bitcoin' hidden collectible.

Conqueror of the Unknown: Clear all hidden levels.