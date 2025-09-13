 Skip to content
13 September 2025 Build 19948620 Edited 13 September 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello anglers, this is Fishing Online!
We’re excited to announce the official release of our second themed zone – the Pirami Zone!

Explore a larger map filled with new fish species and enjoy the fishing.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or bugs to report,
join our Official Discord and let us know.
We’re building this game with you, our amazing community.

