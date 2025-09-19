 Skip to content
19 September 2025 Build 19948613 Edited 19 September 2025 – 10:52:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a small update with some fixes while bigger things are in the works behind the scenes!
Thanks to everyone as always for your patience when updates are a little slow.

- Added colour stripping upgrade, this feature allows you to primarily show certain material types on the x-ray machine whilst dimming others. (this feature was incorrectly left in on the last main update and is already active for free, although missing features)
- Fixed an issue with bag outline colour being inconsistent.
- Fixed item misclassification in the item database.
- Fixed an item database icon which failed to show the texture label.

