11 September 2025 Build 19948561 Edited 11 September 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some balance tweaks, and some bug fixes in this fairly minor update:

  • Increased hunter damage while increasing energy usage (slight homing reduction and other minor tweaks)
  • Reduced vehicle speed while using hunter, but increased speed bonus from POWER MAGNET upgrade slightly
  • Reduced hunter trail length slightly
  • Electric trails no longer stop rendering after a while
  • Electric trails now render correctly during pause and don't go funky when unpausing
  • Fixed Storm and Pulse not being affected by Stationary upgrade (damage portion)
  • Increased base damage but significantly reduced knockback for Pulse
  • Split Pulse damage upgrade in 4 Super and 4 Ultra versions (+1 for first 4, + 2 for second 4)
  • Changed knockback to be based on weapon/upgrade, and rely far less on damage amount
  • Increased enemy HP for higher worlds for each Bring It On modifier enabled (3-6 HP instead of always 3)
  • Fixed achievement for unlocking vehicles not working (Choices)

