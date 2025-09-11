- Increased hunter damage while increasing energy usage (slight homing reduction and other minor tweaks)
- Reduced vehicle speed while using hunter, but increased speed bonus from POWER MAGNET upgrade slightly
- Reduced hunter trail length slightly
- Electric trails no longer stop rendering after a while
- Electric trails now render correctly during pause and don't go funky when unpausing
- Fixed Storm and Pulse not being affected by Stationary upgrade (damage portion)
- Increased base damage but significantly reduced knockback for Pulse
- Split Pulse damage upgrade in 4 Super and 4 Ultra versions (+1 for first 4, + 2 for second 4)
- Changed knockback to be based on weapon/upgrade, and rely far less on damage amount
- Increased enemy HP for higher worlds for each Bring It On modifier enabled (3-6 HP instead of always 3)
- Fixed achievement for unlocking vehicles not working (Choices)
Version 1.1.03
Update notes via Steam Community
Some balance tweaks, and some bug fixes in this fairly minor update:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update