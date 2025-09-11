QoL:option for card editions to be shows as stickers on the card instead of a shader since some of you didn't like how the shaders interfered with the card visuals
Balancing:made relics cheaper in shop
golden cards now only give 3$ when combined
golden cards make cards crafted from them also golden
relic balancing:
pokerface 26->24 cards needed
stick nation insignia 4>5 sticks each round
giant apple 5>7% max health each round
ancient leech reach 50>40 set to 15>20
ship in a bottle rare>uncommon
lucky cat 3>4x chance
mycology degree > improved rewards further
