QoL: option for card editions to be shows as stickers on the card instead of a shader since some of you didn't like how the shaders interfered with the card visuals



Balancing: made relics cheaper in shop



golden cards now only give 3$ when combined

golden cards make cards crafted from them also golden



relic balancing:

pokerface 26->24 cards needed

stick nation insignia 4>5 sticks each round

giant apple 5>7% max health each round

ancient leech reach 50>40 set to 15>20

ship in a bottle rare>uncommon

lucky cat 3>4x chance

mycology degree > improved rewards further

