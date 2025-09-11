 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19948528
Update notes via Steam Community
Entering Windowed will no longer reset UI Scale

Fix accidental deletion of helpful information in the Prestige Dialog
Fix Parasitic Upgrades not being reset when entering Arcade Runs
- This will solve the bug of not being able to ever afford `How is this an RPG anyway?` in Many Masks
When purchasing Upgrades while holding Ctrl, fix spending resources up to as much as you can afford even if you only gained 1 level

Removed Joy & Grief
- Again

