Entering Windowed will no longer reset UI Scale



Fix accidental deletion of helpful information in the Prestige Dialog

Fix Parasitic Upgrades not being reset when entering Arcade Runs

- This will solve the bug of not being able to ever afford `How is this an RPG anyway?` in Many Masks

When purchasing Upgrades while holding Ctrl, fix spending resources up to as much as you can afford even if you only gained 1 level



Removed Joy & Grief

- Again