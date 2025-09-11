Entering Windowed will no longer reset UI Scale
Fix accidental deletion of helpful information in the Prestige Dialog
Fix Parasitic Upgrades not being reset when entering Arcade Runs
- This will solve the bug of not being able to ever afford `How is this an RPG anyway?` in Many Masks
When purchasing Upgrades while holding Ctrl, fix spending resources up to as much as you can afford even if you only gained 1 level
Removed Joy & Grief
- Again
0.2.22
