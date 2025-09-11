Easy Bubbles v1.6 is now live!

This update introduces the 9th Fish Pack:

Mythological Sea Creatures Pack.

The pack adds 58 new legendary sea creatures inspired by ancient myths.

These creatures are organized in a unique diagonal order, adding a mystical touch to your collection.

With this update, Easy Bubbles now features a total of 4,176 hand-drawn designs.

This makes Easy Bubbles the game with the largest creature list on Steam!

Dive in, explore the depths of mythology, and expand your aquarium with legendary beings of the sea.