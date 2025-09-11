 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19948483 Edited 11 September 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Easy Bubbles v1.6 is now live!
This update introduces the 9th Fish Pack:
Mythological Sea Creatures Pack.

  • The pack adds 58 new legendary sea creatures inspired by ancient myths.

  • These creatures are organized in a unique diagonal order, adding a mystical touch to your collection.

  • With this update, Easy Bubbles now features a total of 4,176 hand-drawn designs.

This makes Easy Bubbles the game with the largest creature list on Steam!

Dive in, explore the depths of mythology, and expand your aquarium with legendary beings of the sea.

Changed files in this update

