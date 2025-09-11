 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19948370 Edited 11 September 2025 – 22:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Song Select

  • Added collections.


Collections are still work in progress, but the "Favorite" collection is working. You can favorite maps by right-clicking them, clicking "View Online" and then pressing the heart button.

  • Added more highlighting to the current difficulty.
  • Fix backgrounds not being blurred when they were loaded from the main menu.


Storyboarding

  • Added missing parameter entries for Circle and OutlineCircle.


Other

  • Refreshing skins now pulls new workshop skins.
  • Auto-Imported maps now load their custom hitsounds properly.
  • Dashboard Account settings now has a logout button.

