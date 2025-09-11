Song Select
- Added collections.
Collections are still work in progress, but the "Favorite" collection is working. You can favorite maps by right-clicking them, clicking "View Online" and then pressing the heart button.
- Added more highlighting to the current difficulty.
- Fix backgrounds not being blurred when they were loaded from the main menu.
Storyboarding
- Added missing parameter entries for Circle and OutlineCircle.
Other
- Refreshing skins now pulls new workshop skins.
- Auto-Imported maps now load their custom hitsounds properly.
- Dashboard Account settings now has a logout button.
Changed files in this update