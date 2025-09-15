Bugs & Crashes
- Fixed a crash that happened when the Anomaly Progress UI was updating as the room changed.
- Fixed a crash that happened at times when attempting to remove a local player.
- Fixed an issue where an invalid keyboard input could be added when playing on a steam deck.
- Fixed an issue where killing destructible objects could cause a crash when playing online.
Changes:
- Reduced the physics size of the signs near farming plots to prevent getting stuck on them.
Changed files in this update