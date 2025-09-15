 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19948342 Edited 15 September 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs & Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that happened when the Anomaly Progress UI was updating as the room changed.
  • Fixed a crash that happened at times when attempting to remove a local player.
  • Fixed an issue where an invalid keyboard input could be added when playing on a steam deck.
  • Fixed an issue where killing destructible objects could cause a crash when playing online.


Changes:

  • Reduced the physics size of the signs near farming plots to prevent getting stuck on them.

