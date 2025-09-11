Fixed: Crashes and stability issues on AMD GPUs
Fixed: Missing characters in Korean font
Fixed: Crouch-to-stand bug that allowed clipping through textures and access to unintended areas
Fixed: Incorrect behavior of concrete pillars in underground areas
Fixed: Air generator bug that allowed unfinished structures to function
Fixed: Skill inventory expansion bug causing multiple stacking
Changed: Radiation zones are now more harmful to players
Changed: Underground mining mechanics are more balanced and forgiving, especially when digging extensively
Changed: Small combat rebalance when fighting multiple zombies (more weak bones and less meat parts)
Added: Concrete and sandbag barriers are now destructible
Added: Void damage mechanics when escaping the playable area beneath the map
