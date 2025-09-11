Fixed: Crashes and stability issues on AMD GPUs

Fixed: Missing characters in Korean font

Fixed: Crouch-to-stand bug that allowed clipping through textures and access to unintended areas

Fixed: Incorrect behavior of concrete pillars in underground areas

Fixed: Air generator bug that allowed unfinished structures to function

Fixed: Skill inventory expansion bug causing multiple stacking

Changed: Radiation zones are now more harmful to players

Changed: Underground mining mechanics are more balanced and forgiving, especially when digging extensively

Changed: Small combat rebalance when fighting multiple zombies (more weak bones and less meat parts)

Added: Concrete and sandbag barriers are now destructible