11 September 2025 Build 19948274 Edited 11 September 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed: Crashes and stability issues on AMD GPUs

  • Fixed: Missing characters in Korean font

  • Fixed: Crouch-to-stand bug that allowed clipping through textures and access to unintended areas

  • Fixed: Incorrect behavior of concrete pillars in underground areas

  • Fixed: Air generator bug that allowed unfinished structures to function

  • Fixed: Skill inventory expansion bug causing multiple stacking

  • Changed: Radiation zones are now more harmful to players

  • Changed: Underground mining mechanics are more balanced and forgiving, especially when digging extensively

  • Changed: Small combat rebalance when fighting multiple zombies (more weak bones and less meat parts)

  • Added: Concrete and sandbag barriers are now destructible

  • Added: Void damage mechanics when escaping the playable area beneath the map

If you find any bugs, please report them here:

https://discord.gg/g2YxWg6sWy

