- Pregnant, elderly and children sapiens now move away from sapiens belonging to hostile or unmet tribes
- Fixes bug where restricted building materials wouldn't be saved if you placed a building without issuing the build order
- Fixes bug where the 'build more' button on the radial menu didn't copy the correct building materials
- Fixes bug where in-progress placed/built objects lost their custom names when the final place/build action was completed
- Fixes bug where you didn't recieve a notification when new tribes were spotted
- Fixes bug where the garlic sapling was missing the collision hit box
- Fixes issues with half walls not lining up correctly with floors and other walls
0.6.1.2 - Bugfixes
New in 0.6.1.2:
