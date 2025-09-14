 Skip to content
14 September 2025 Build 19948167 Edited 14 September 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New in 0.6.1.2:
  • Pregnant, elderly and children sapiens now move away from sapiens belonging to hostile or unmet tribes
  • Fixes bug where restricted building materials wouldn't be saved if you placed a building without issuing the build order
  • Fixes bug where the 'build more' button on the radial menu didn't copy the correct building materials
  • Fixes bug where in-progress placed/built objects lost their custom names when the final place/build action was completed
  • Fixes bug where you didn't recieve a notification when new tribes were spotted
  • Fixes bug where the garlic sapling was missing the collision hit box
  • Fixes issues with half walls not lining up correctly with floors and other walls

