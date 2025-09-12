I’ve added improved safe places that regenerate stats. This update also introduces the preview for Tawa’s upcoming stress gauge.
The enraged Triceratops boss is now smarter — it detects Tawa more easily, so you’ll need to use the environment to escape.
The valuable stones now tell a story, adding more depth to your journey.
Soon, you’ll also encounter toxic plants as well as special plants that grant new abilities or boost your stats.
Thank you for your feedback!
SafePlace + Stones of valor
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update