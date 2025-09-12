I’ve added improved safe places that regenerate stats. This update also introduces the preview for Tawa’s upcoming stress gauge.



The enraged Triceratops boss is now smarter — it detects Tawa more easily, so you’ll need to use the environment to escape.



The valuable stones now tell a story, adding more depth to your journey.



Soon, you’ll also encounter toxic plants as well as special plants that grant new abilities or boost your stats.



Thank you for your feedback!