12 September 2025 Build 19948163 Edited 12 September 2025 – 06:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I’ve added improved safe places that regenerate stats. This update also introduces the preview for Tawa’s upcoming stress gauge.

The enraged Triceratops boss is now smarter — it detects Tawa more easily, so you’ll need to use the environment to escape.

The valuable stones now tell a story, adding more depth to your journey.

Soon, you’ll also encounter toxic plants as well as special plants that grant new abilities or boost your stats.

Thank you for your feedback!

