11 September 2025 Build 19948095 Edited 11 September 2025 – 21:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Minor visual adjustments to Yari units
- Updates to unit navigation: Code now dynamically increases the accuracy of pathing when a unit becomes slowed or stuck and then reduces accuracy when unit becomes freed to reduce performance overhead.
- Cleaned up the "Unfair Advantage" skirmish map navigation mesh
- Minor increase to infantry movement speeds
- Minor increase to Yari unit movement speeds
- Added hotkeys to Barracks for Endeavor sniper and crystal soldiers
- Endeavor Artillery splits damage over all targets hit, which created a situation where a single unit could take massive damage or a bunch of units could take very little. Now, single units will take less and groups of units will take an increased minimum amount no matter how many units are hit.
- Adjustments to Yari SWARM and HIVE projectile pathing
- Updates to unit pathing while in formations should improve formation movement

