- Minor visual adjustments to Yari units

- Updates to unit navigation: Code now dynamically increases the accuracy of pathing when a unit becomes slowed or stuck and then reduces accuracy when unit becomes freed to reduce performance overhead.

- Cleaned up the "Unfair Advantage" skirmish map navigation mesh

- Minor increase to infantry movement speeds

- Minor increase to Yari unit movement speeds

- Added hotkeys to Barracks for Endeavor sniper and crystal soldiers

- Endeavor Artillery splits damage over all targets hit, which created a situation where a single unit could take massive damage or a bunch of units could take very little. Now, single units will take less and groups of units will take an increased minimum amount no matter how many units are hit.

- Adjustments to Yari SWARM and HIVE projectile pathing

- Updates to unit pathing while in formations should improve formation movement