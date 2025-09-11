- Minor visual adjustments to Yari units
- Updates to unit navigation: Code now dynamically increases the accuracy of pathing when a unit becomes slowed or stuck and then reduces accuracy when unit becomes freed to reduce performance overhead.
- Cleaned up the "Unfair Advantage" skirmish map navigation mesh
- Minor increase to infantry movement speeds
- Minor increase to Yari unit movement speeds
- Added hotkeys to Barracks for Endeavor sniper and crystal soldiers
- Endeavor Artillery splits damage over all targets hit, which created a situation where a single unit could take massive damage or a bunch of units could take very little. Now, single units will take less and groups of units will take an increased minimum amount no matter how many units are hit.
- Adjustments to Yari SWARM and HIVE projectile pathing
- Updates to unit pathing while in formations should improve formation movement
