Update notes for v1.0.5 (Sep 11, 2025)
Update notes via Steam Community
This minor update fixes the problem reported by some player that the Minimalist Achievement wouldn't trigger even when the conditions were met.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
