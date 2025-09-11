 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19947930 Edited 11 September 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Skeleton added.

A new enemy with a stick in hand and the same speed as the player.

Bone added.

A hard organ. Obtained from skeletons.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2101881
  • Loading history…
