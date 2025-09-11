Hello Everyone,

Thanks again for all the support, and feedback. It’s been an intense first week since launch, and your voices have been shaping every single patch. Welcome to our 5th daily update — this one focuses on stability, new player-requested features, and a major late-game rebalance.

Crashes should now be far less common. With the latest stability improvements, most players should be able to enjoy hours of gameplay without interruptions. We’re not done yet, but the game is already much smoother and more reliable than at launch.

We’ve also added one of the most requested features — redesigned RTS unit group portraits. These now show the actual units from your army, reflect whether a group has multiple units, display hit points directly, and even feature unique art based on culture (Slavic, Western, Muslim, etc). The portraits make it much easier to manage your armies at a glance.

On top of this, we reworked the cheats menu: just hit F7 and type a keyword like silver, renown, food, wood, or stone to instantly add resources.

Finally, today brings a major late-game balance pass. Resource accumulation was too easy, making the late game less challenging. Elite units like Knights,

Here’s the full breakdown of Update #5:

Stability and Crashes

Major stability improvements, crashes now much rarer

Most players should now play for hours without crashes

New Features

RTS unit group portraits redesigned

Portraits show actual units from your army

Portraits indicate multiple units in a group

Portraits show group and unit hit points

Portraits feature unique art based on culture (Slavic, Western, Muslim, etc)

Cheats menu reworked: press F7 and type silver, renown, food, wood, stone to add resources

Fixes and Additions

If music volume is low, loading screen music will not play

Large cities on the world map redesigned to look more medieval

Improved retreating behavior for units after losing battles

Balancing

Major late-game rebalance

Late game resource accumulation reduced

Elite units recruitment cost increased up to 60%

Order units recruitment cost increased

Silver upkeep for Order and elite units increased up to 30%

Tax income reduced by 20%

Chapterhouse income reduced by 25%

High-tier buildings produce 15%–20% fewer resources

Increased silver upkeep for some late-game buildings

There will be a bit of a break in our update schedule as we return with pushing more updates from Monday. I`ll still be around the game`s chat, forums and discord daily.