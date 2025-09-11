🔥 Get ready for an even more intense survival experience! 🔥
We've polished zombie animations for smoother, more realistic movements and upgraded their AI, making every encounter more challenging and thrilling than ever!
⚡ What's new:
Revamped zombie animations for dynamic and fluid movement
Smarter AI that adapts to your playstyle
More immersive and exciting combat
💡 Support the growth of Zonark: Every purchase helps us add new content, improve maps, and create more bosses and adventures.
🎯 Don’t miss out! Add Zonark to your Wishlist or try the latest update to be among the first to face the smarter horde!
🎥 Watch the gameplay in action below and experience the chaos firsthand!
