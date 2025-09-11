 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19947828 Edited 11 September 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Get ready for an even more intense survival experience! 🔥

We've polished zombie animations for smoother, more realistic movements and upgraded their AI, making every encounter more challenging and thrilling than ever!

⚡ What's new:

Revamped zombie animations for dynamic and fluid movement

Smarter AI that adapts to your playstyle

More immersive and exciting combat

💡 Support the growth of Zonark: Every purchase helps us add new content, improve maps, and create more bosses and adventures.

🎯 Don’t miss out! Add Zonark to your Wishlist or try the latest update to be among the first to face the smarter horde!

🎥 Watch the gameplay in action below and experience the chaos firsthand!

Changed files in this update

