🔥 Get ready for an even more intense survival experience! 🔥We've polished zombie animations for smoother, more realistic movements and upgraded their AI, making every encounter more challenging and thrilling than ever!⚡ What's new:Revamped zombie animations for dynamic and fluid movementSmarter AI that adapts to your playstyleMore immersive and exciting combat💡 Support the growth of Zonark: Every purchase helps us add new content, improve maps, and create more bosses and adventures.🎯 Don’t miss out! Add Zonark to your Wishlist or try the latest update to be among the first to face the smarter horde!🎥 Watch the gameplay in action below and experience the chaos firsthand!