Hello everyone,

In this update, we have added new features based on the UI-related feedback we’ve been receiving.

New

In the town, duplicate relics and cards are now displayed as a single icon, with the quantity shown at the bottom of the icon (e.g., 5/5 ).

You can now use the search function in the town to quickly find the relics or cards you need.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where relic effects were triggered even if the mercenary equipped with the relic had not been deployed in battle.

Fixed an issue where, if a mercenary equipped with a relic was removed from the team by means other than being defeated, the relic would remain and be inherited by newly hired mercenaries.

Fixed an issue where the game would no longer progress when using the storage.

We will continue working to incorporate more of your feedback as quickly as possible.

Thank you always for your interest and support!