- Added ship autopilot system. You can now assign ships to fly between station docks and deliver items automatically. Access the ship autopilot in the status menu while piloting, or in the fleet menu with [Y].
- Added a new research category: Computation Science. Now, most of the mid-tier research requires both Material and Computation Science. Computation Science is produced at Science Labs with Basic Circuits.
- Added paint customization for ships, stations, and characters.
- Added the Plasma Lance weapon.
- Added Advanced Plating item.
- Added lift and walkway station modules.
- Added windshield dust effect when piloting and improved the ship’s flight trail effect.
- Changed docking behavior so that the ship always docks at the closest available dock.
- Revamped the Research Tree visuals, adding more information to each technology card and tooltip.
- Add fire group configuration to the ship weapons, accessible on the ship status window.
- Added a new mission system, and updated the tutorials.
Balance:
- Large Resource Asteroids have 4x more resources.
- Mining Drone Bay Research Cost 50 >> 30
- Enrichment Chamber Research Cost 100 >> 200
- Warp Drive Research Cost 500 >> 350
- Warp Fuel Research Cost 100 >> 200
- 2x2 Station Research Cost 200 >> 100
- Ship Container Research Cost 50 >> 100
- Mining Drone Bay no longer requires basic circuits to build, and can now be researched after completing Logistics I.
- Increased the started items. Now you have to craft 5 hull plates and 5 lightweight frames to build the first station, instead of 10 and 10.
- Increased the generation frequency of small asteroids.
- Slightly increased the generation frequency of Relic Crescents.
- Remove the shipyard top and bottom pieces pending a rework of the shipyard bounds requirements.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed freezing and desync issues in 3+ player multiplayer.
- Fixed current research HUD not loading progress correctly.
- The research tree is now clamped to the viewport when panning.
- Scrolling in the research tree is now vertical instead of horizontal.
- Fixed the unstuck feature sometimes spawning the player outside the station/ship.
- Enemy ships no longer spawn in the immediate vicinity of the player on world generation.
- Fixed an issue with the player character despawning when disassembling a ship.
- Ship reactor auto fuel input is now toggleable.
