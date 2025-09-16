The Chief is tired of seeing all these stranded cars on his commute to the Precinct!
We’ve listened to the feedback and decided to introduce the iconic Tow Truck, the perfect way to remove vehicles left behind after catching the criminals of Averno City.
In addition to the new vehicle, we’ve introduced a new shift assignment called ‘Tow Detail.’ You’ll also have the option to ‘Request Tow,’ allowing a tow truck driver to retrieve the vehicle and transport it to the Salvage Yard, where it will be impounded.
The Salvage Yard is a new location in Averno City, equipped with a magnetic crane to pick vehicles and place them into the impounder, where the vehicle will be turned into a cube of scrap metal. That will teach them to park illegally!
The Tow Truck will also come with 6 livery options.
- Standard
- Black & White
- Metro
- All Blue
- County
- State Police
We’ve also added the vehicle customization option to customize the light bar! This is applicable to all vehicles in the garage, including the all-new Unmarked vehicle! We’ve even got the civilian outfit to match, the perfect way to cruise the streets undercover.
Finally, this update also introduces a new music track by Gavin Harrison, ‘Wrecker Blues’, now included in the digital soundtrack.
Here’s a list of other bug fixes and adjustments going into this update.
- Fixed that NPCs didn’t walk away from water when they finished using the ladder to get out of it
- Fix for potential infinite swim
- Improved the responsiveness of the gates next to the precinct
- Fixed controller glyphs when using DualShock and DualSense controllers on PC
- Numerous fixes for NPC, dispatch and partner barks
- Fixes for user-reported stability issues
- Fix specific cases of crime spawners to avoid spawning in objects
- Fixed some instances of partner clipping in vehicles
- Minor adjustments to off-road GPS pathing
- Fixed cases where the partner failed to scale some fences in Linden
- Fixed Kelly reacting to gunshots outside the crime
- Fixed completing one of the objectives prematurely in Act 3 under certain conditions
- Riot police now use M-16 rifles
- Fix for XP penalties when the suspect escapes during a helicopter shift
- Fixes for police officers returning to their patrol cars during helicopter patrols
- Minor adjustments to how NPCs drive during chases
- Improved how non-criminals drive in reverse
- Fixed the potentially empty radial menu at the beginning of the game
- Minor adjustments to vehicle theft crimes spawn distance
- 38. Revolver now uses a long barrel rather than a snubnose
- Adjustments to when the vehicle collision crimes trigger
- Non-criminal gang members will no longer alert criminals unless in a rival gang
- Fixed stamina not recovering in water
- Fixed issue with minimap centring on the crime location instead of fleeing suspects
- Fixed chase music triggering when a suspect gets out of a car and surrenders
- Fixed authorisation not showing on littering suspects
- The breathalyser can’t be used in the tutorial robbery anymore
- Reduced the number of gang vehicles roaming the streets
- Fixed the issue with interaction prompts not being visible after restarting a callout whilst vaulting
- Bug fixes for roadblocks and spike strips
- Fixed Kelly walking into the vehicle door
- Fixed music stopping abruptly
- Minor fixes and enhancements for customisation screens
- Fixed Kelly running from the player to distant crimes
- Passengers leave the car when involved in a car accident
- Fixed VO subtitles not disappearing when the shift complete screen comes up
- Fixed pulled over vehicles never returning to roaming after the player abandoned the callout
- Fixed cars spawning mid-air when restarting at specific points during certain missions
- Made the second graffiti suspect unkillable in the tutorial
- Fixed the wrong objective being displayed in the UI during the first Graffiti tutorial
- Fixed Jump Complete panel lingering on screen when the Shift Complete Screen came up
- Fixed support tokens not being accrued or lost when the target criminal is hiding in a dumpster, or when the criminal is fleeing in a car, and the player is on foot
- Fixed the helicopter NPC flying into the ground if there are no suspects
