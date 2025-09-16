The Chief is tired of seeing all these stranded cars on his commute to the Precinct!

Standard



Black & White



Metro



All Blue



County



State Police



Fixed that NPCs didn’t walk away from water when they finished using the ladder to get out of it



Fix for potential infinite swim



Improved the responsiveness of the gates next to the precinct



Fixed controller glyphs when using DualShock and DualSense controllers on PC



Numerous fixes for NPC, dispatch and partner barks



Fixes for user-reported stability issues



Fix specific cases of crime spawners to avoid spawning in objects



Fixed some instances of partner clipping in vehicles



Minor adjustments to off-road GPS pathing



Fixed cases where the partner failed to scale some fences in Linden



Fixed Kelly reacting to gunshots outside the crime



Fixed completing one of the objectives prematurely in Act 3 under certain conditions



Riot police now use M-16 rifles



Fix for XP penalties when the suspect escapes during a helicopter shift



Fixes for police officers returning to their patrol cars during helicopter patrols



Minor adjustments to how NPCs drive during chases



Improved how non-criminals drive in reverse



Fixed the potentially empty radial menu at the beginning of the game



Minor adjustments to vehicle theft crimes spawn distance



38. Revolver now uses a long barrel rather than a snubnose



Adjustments to when the vehicle collision crimes trigger



Non-criminal gang members will no longer alert criminals unless in a rival gang



Fixed stamina not recovering in water



Fixed issue with minimap centring on the crime location instead of fleeing suspects



Fixed chase music triggering when a suspect gets out of a car and surrenders



Fixed authorisation not showing on littering suspects



The breathalyser can’t be used in the tutorial robbery anymore



Reduced the number of gang vehicles roaming the streets



Fixed the issue with interaction prompts not being visible after restarting a callout whilst vaulting



Bug fixes for roadblocks and spike strips



Fixed Kelly walking into the vehicle door



Fixed music stopping abruptly



Minor fixes and enhancements for customisation screens



Fixed Kelly running from the player to distant crimes



Passengers leave the car when involved in a car accident



Fixed VO subtitles not disappearing when the shift complete screen comes up



Fixed pulled over vehicles never returning to roaming after the player abandoned the callout



Fixed cars spawning mid-air when restarting at specific points during certain missions



Made the second graffiti suspect unkillable in the tutorial



Fixed the wrong objective being displayed in the UI during the first Graffiti tutorial



Fixed Jump Complete panel lingering on screen when the Shift Complete Screen came up



Fixed support tokens not being accrued or lost when the target criminal is hiding in a dumpster, or when the criminal is fleeing in a car, and the player is on foot



Fixed the helicopter NPC flying into the ground if there are no suspects



We’ve listened to the feedback and decided to introduce the iconic Tow Truck, the perfect way to remove vehicles left behind after catching the criminals of Averno City.In addition to the new vehicle, we’ve introduced a new shift assignment called ‘Tow Detail.’ You’ll also have the option to ‘Request Tow,’ allowing a tow truck driver to retrieve the vehicle and transport it to the Salvage Yard, where it will be impounded.The Salvage Yard is a new location in Averno City, equipped with a magnetic crane to pick vehicles and place them into the impounder, where the vehicle will be turned into a cube of scrap metal. That will teach them to park illegally!The Tow Truck will also come with 6 livery options.We’ve also added the vehicle customization option to customize the light bar! This is applicable to all vehicles in the garage, including the all-new Unmarked vehicle! We’ve even got the civilian outfit to match, the perfect way to cruise the streets undercover.Finally, this update also introduces a new music track by Gavin Harrison, ‘Wrecker Blues’, now included in the digital soundtrack.Here’s a list of other bug fixes and adjustments going into this update.