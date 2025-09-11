This update includes improved Steam Deck compatibility (not final, more to come!) new localization languages, and a number of bug fixes.
Gameplay Updates
- Improved Steam Deck compatibility (further improvements planned)
- Updated intro and tutorial cutscenes with new animations
- A popup will now show in the quests menu when no active quests are available to see
- Adjusted spellcasting camera angle
Localization
- Added language support for Spanish and Chinese
- Updated localization for French
UI Updates
- Tracking recipes will now change the icon to indicate whether it is a spell or crafting recipe
Bug Fixes
- The track and abandon quest prompts will no longer show when no quest is selected
- Fixed incorrect action prompt resizing when hovered over
- Removed the Email Status from the login settings menu
- Fixed the compass not appearing during the tutorial
- Fixed player dialogue icon being replaced with the Familiar icon during the tutorial
- Fixed being unable to select locked spells in the Spellbook
- Fixed the Spell Recipe area becoming empty when minimizing a Chapter in the Spellbook menu
- Fixed wrong ingredients showing for spells when incrementing quickly
- Fixed an issue with reopening closed accounts
- Fix left stick down input for character movement on PlayStation controllers
Changed files in this update