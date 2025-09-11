 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19947779 Edited 11 September 2025 – 20:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes improved Steam Deck compatibility (not final, more to come!) new localization languages, and a number of bug fixes.

Gameplay Updates

  • Improved Steam Deck compatibility (further improvements planned)
  • Updated intro and tutorial cutscenes with new animations
  • A popup will now show in the quests menu when no active quests are available to see
  • Adjusted spellcasting camera angle


Localization

  • Added language support for Spanish and Chinese
  • Updated localization for French


UI Updates

  • Tracking recipes will now change the icon to indicate whether it is a spell or crafting recipe


Bug Fixes

  • The track and abandon quest prompts will no longer show when no quest is selected
  • Fixed incorrect action prompt resizing when hovered over
  • Removed the Email Status from the login settings menu
  • Fixed the compass not appearing during the tutorial
  • Fixed player dialogue icon being replaced with the Familiar icon during the tutorial
  • Fixed being unable to select locked spells in the Spellbook
  • Fixed the Spell Recipe area becoming empty when minimizing a Chapter in the Spellbook menu
  • Fixed wrong ingredients showing for spells when incrementing quickly
  • Fixed an issue with reopening closed accounts
  • Fix left stick down input for character movement on PlayStation controllers

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1569422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link