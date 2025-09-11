Fixed portrait transparency visuals
Fixed typos in faction descriptions
Fixed technology effects displaying properly
Fixed bug when deleting saves
Fixed string parsing for save file names
Added exit game button to pause menu
Selected save file name displayed before saving
Added Discord button to main menu
New splash screen on startup
Patch 0.9.1
