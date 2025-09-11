 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19947748
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed portrait transparency visuals

  • Fixed typos in faction descriptions

  • Fixed technology effects displaying properly

  • Fixed bug when deleting saves

  • Fixed string parsing for save file names

  • Added exit game button to pause menu

  • Selected save file name displayed before saving

  • Added Discord button to main menu

  • New splash screen on startup

